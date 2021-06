L'UNICEF salue la décision du Maroc de régler la question des mineurs non accompagnés en Europe

UNICEF remains concerned by the situation of migrant children in Ceuta and welcomes efforts such as the recent governmental instructions by HM King Mohammed VI to facilitate the re-entry of all unaccompanied Moroccan children from the European countries. pic.twitter.com/cm8c7ntkf0

— UNICEF MENA – يونيسف الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا (@UNICEFmena) June 11, 2021