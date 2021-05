Ligue des Champions : Hakim Ziyech réagit à son statut de Champion d'Europe

"I went to this club to win trophies!"

Hakim Ziyech is only the second ever Moroccan player to win the Champions League it's safe to say he is pretty happy! 🇲🇦 👏#beINUCL #UCLFinal #UCL

Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/DNHbIt14Hw

— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 29, 2021