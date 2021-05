Coronavirus : La tenue des Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo, une "mission suicide"

"I call it a suicide mission, to be very honest, and I think we should stop," Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of Japan's top e-commerce company Rakuten, tells @selinawangtv of plans to host the Olympics amid the pandemic https://t.co/alu5WOXtdx pic.twitter.com/GCIwtV3JdT

— CNN Sport (@cnnsport) May 14, 2021