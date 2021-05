Hakimi, Mahrez, El Haddadi... Les joueurs expriment leur soutien envers la Palestine après les attaques d'Israël

The footballers wore black and white chequered Palestinian keffiyehs, a symbol of solidarity among activists supporting the Palestinian cause. Before the start of their match Saturday in the Chilean League, the players entered the field wearing the Palestinian scarf. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/mi7yCP3nXq

— S🇧🇩A🇬🇧C🇵🇸 (@_S_A_C__) May 9, 2021