Coronavirus : Le vaccin russe Sputnik V efficace à 97,6%, selon une nouvelle analyse

BREAKING: The Gamaleya Center: Russia’s MOH analysis of 3.8 mn vaccinated shows #SputnikV efficacy is 97.6% in preventing infection making it the most effective COVID-19 vaccine in the world. Sputnik V is 100% effective in preventing severe cases.https://t.co/n54pFov1ea

— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) April 19, 2021