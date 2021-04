Le rappeur et acteur DMX décédé à l’âge de 50 ans

DMX has died at age 50, his family says.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days." pic.twitter.com/xMJvD9PSVy

— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) April 9, 2021